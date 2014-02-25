Mardi Gras schedules, road closures, parking restrictions for Lake Charles

The following is a news release from the City of Lake Charles:



On Tuesday, the City of Lake Charles will observe the Mardi Gras Holiday. Several events, including the Krewe of Krewes Parade, will be held in the City. The following is an overview of activities planned for the day:

Motor Gras Parade – 11 a.m.

Sister City Street Party, 300 block of Pujo Street, Live Music – noon-5 p.m.

Krewe of Krewes Parade – 5 p.m.

Both parades will begin at the north end of Bord du Lac Drive, cross over Lakeshore Drive onto West Mill Street, turn right onto Ryan Street and continue south on Ryan to Sale Road where the parade will end. Bord du Lac Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic during the parades.

Ordinance 16489 prohibits street parking during a special event or a parade route in accordance with a designated special event traffic plan. Signs will be posted identifying these "no parking" areas. An unoccupied vehicle in violation may be removed or impounded and the owner and/or operator subject to a citation and fines.

In conjunction with the Mardi Gras 2014 parade route, street parking will not be allowed on Ryan Street, between Mill and Kirby, from 8 a.m. Friday, February 28, through Tuesday, March 4 and the conclusion of the Krewe of Krewes Parade. The on street parking areas will be barricaded.

Beginning at 8 a.m., the 300 block of Pujo Street will be closed to street parking and vehicular traffic to provide for the Sister City Street Party event.

Approximately one hour before the Motor Gras parade at 11 a.m., Ryan Street, between Mill and Kirby, will be closed and will remain closed to vehicular traffic until after the Krewe of Krewes parade is concluded.

City Public Works crews will place traffic barricades along the parade route Tuesday morning beginning at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Traffic along Ryan Street south of Kirby Street will be restricted to one lane each way up to about one hour before the parades, until around 4:30 p.m. when the road will be closed.

Businesses will remain open and access to their locations will be available throughout the day and up to approximately 30 minutes before a parade.

Motorists should expect long lines of slow moving traffic and heavy pedestrian traffic along Ryan Street.

Local law enforcement agencies will be on hand to control traffic and crowd issues and to assist parade goers.

Street vendors must have the proper occupational permits to serve the public, which must be obtained from the Occupational Licenses Office. Vendors will not be allowed along the parade route from the Civic Center to Clarence. Law enforcement agencies will check for appropriate permits. Vendors must relocate off the parade route once the parade begins.

Cardboard trash receptacles with plastic liners distributed at the City's February 25 public meeting to property owners along the parade route should be placed within the public right of way along the Ryan street route during the Mardi Gras parades. City solid waste will remove the receptacles the following day.

Port-a-Cans will be placed at the Civic Center, Lock Park, and downtown near the 300 block of Pujo St.

Immediately following the Krewe of Krewes Parade, Ryan Street, between Mill Street and Sale Road., will be temporarily closed to all traffic so that City Public Works crews can remove barricades, pick up litter and sweep the streets. Law enforcement officers will divert traffic from this section of Ryan Street, which is expected to remain closed for approximately two hours after the parade.