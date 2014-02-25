Trailer full of gators involved in highway crash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Trailer full of gators involved in highway crash

(Source: KFVS/Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist) (Source: KFVS/Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.  

We're getting new details on a shooting incident that claimed the life of a 50-year-old Jennings man this past January. A relative found Kenneth Morrow in front of a home on South Main Street. Evidence from the state crime lab was delayed due to the icy weather at the time, but this morning the Jennings Police Chief answered the question of exactly what happened to Morrow. Look for more at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also today, police in Las Vegas are searching for the driver who ran down an elderly man in an apparent act of road rage. See how more and more investigators are using YouTube to search for suspects.

Imagine being in a wreck with a car hauling a trailer full of alligators! That happened in Missouri, and we'll have the story at noon. You  can also read the story from one of our Raycom sister stations HERE.    

Mardi Gras Day is right around the corner, and that means parades! This morning there was meeting for all property owners along the route. We'll take a look at this year's do's and don'ts as they relate to all the planned festivities at noon. You can also find a parade schedule HERE.

Plus, a student raises thousands of dollars for college by collecting and cashing in on cans.

Ben tells me we're getting into an active weather pattern that will last for a few days. Rain chances ramp up starting this afternoon and will likely continue through the evening and into tomorrow. We're also set to get some colder temperatures. How cold will it get? And what about the Mardi Gras holiday next week? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:48 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this."
  Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

