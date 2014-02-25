Trailer full of gators involved in highway crash

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We're getting new details on a shooting incident that claimed the life of a 50-year-old Jennings man this past January. A relative found Kenneth Morrow in front of a home on South Main Street. Evidence from the state crime lab was delayed due to the icy weather at the time, but this morning the Jennings Police Chief answered the question of exactly what happened to Morrow. Look for more at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also today, police in Las Vegas are searching for the driver who ran down an elderly man in an apparent act of road rage. See how more and more investigators are using YouTube to search for suspects.

Imagine being in a wreck with a car hauling a trailer full of alligators! That happened in Missouri, and we'll have the story at noon. You can also read the story from one of our Raycom sister stations HERE.

Mardi Gras Day is right around the corner, and that means parades! This morning there was meeting for all property owners along the route. We'll take a look at this year's do's and don'ts as they relate to all the planned festivities at noon. You can also find a parade schedule HERE.

Plus, a student raises thousands of dollars for college by collecting and cashing in on cans.

Ben tells me we're getting into an active weather pattern that will last for a few days. Rain chances ramp up starting this afternoon and will likely continue through the evening and into tomorrow. We're also set to get some colder temperatures. How cold will it get? And what about the Mardi Gras holiday next week? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!