Jennings shooting on Jan. 16 ruled accidental - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jennings shooting on Jan. 16 ruled accidental

(Source: Gerron Jordan/KPLC) (Source: Gerron Jordan/KPLC)
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

Jennings Police Chief Todd D'Albor says a homicide investigation of a January 16 shooting at a residence on Main Street in Jennings has now been ruled an accidental shooting. 

The victim, identified as Kenneth Morrow Sr., died at his home.  D'Albor says forensics and ballistics confirm that Morrow fired his own fatal shot. 

D'Albor says they are confident Morrow was alone at the house at the time, and their investigation shows that it appeared Morrow went to reach for the gun that was on his waist or waistband when it discharged. The bullet entry was just beneath his buttocks, and the exit was near the calf.

Jennings Police initially had a person of interest in the shooting, but D'Albor said through the investigation they have concluded that Morrow was alone.

More on the original report is available HERE.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

 

