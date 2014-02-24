Burton coliseum continues renovations in preparation for the future

Burton coliseum has served the community of Southwest Louisiana for a long time and after many years of service it's finally getting a much needed face lift.

Burton coliseum has been in the process of transforming and now its sports its updated exterior which is nearly complete. Building manager Jason Barnes tells us about some of those renovations.

"Well the Burton is currently undergoing a major renovation, that many people will be able to notice now. Most people when they drive by they'll notice that the entire outside looks completely different. There's a lot exterior type qualities that are brand new, but we also have a lot of interior qualities as well."

Some of those interior updates include updating the light fixtures, ticket booths and new railing to name a few of the new editions.

But really it's all been a part of big picture to improve Burton coliseum says Barnes.

"We started with a re-branding project and some infrastructural type projects that most people wouldn't notice. so it's an ongoing process that's probably been the better half of three or four years and we continue to just make progress as we go along."

With the all the changes that are happening Jason Barnes hope to add to the type of events that will take place at Burton.

"Looking at things like car shows and concerts and circuses and all that. We're really looking to push the envelope here and see what we can do and really utilize this facility to be all it can be."

So with all the work that's been put into the Burton coliseum there's seems to be only good things to come.

"We hope that when visitors and our community come to the Burton coliseum here they'll like what they see." Says Barnes.

Burton officials have stated that there isn't a time table for when all the renovations will be complete.

But so far things are moving along faster than expected.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.