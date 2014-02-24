Southwest Louisiana sends 10 girls basketball teams to quarterfinals

Girls basketball teams in Southwest Louisiana had a stellar night Monday.

Ten squads won to advance to the quarterfinal round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's playoffs.

Sulphur beat Broadmoor in a Class 5A regional, DeRidder won big in a Class 4A game and South Beauregard cruised in its 3A matchup. In Class 2A, Pickering and Lake Arthur both advanced while Merryville won and is the area's lone Class 1A team still standing. Fairview and Lacassine had no trouble dispatching their foes in Class B, just like Hackberry and Elizabeth in Class C.

All quarterfinal games are set for Thursday. A win Thursday will send teams to the Top 28 tournament, which is scheduled for Tuesday-Saturday, March 4-8, at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.







Regional Round Results

Class 5A

Sulphur 59, Broadmoor 47

Class 4A

DeRidder 65, West Ouachita 23

Class 3A

Rayville 46, Iota 42

South Beauregard 81, Independence 55

Class 2A

Pickering 63, Dunham 47

Lake Arthur 81, Capitol 50

Class 1A

Southern Lab 51, East Beauregard 23

Merryville 87, Point Coupee Central 35

Class B

Fairview 91, Bell City 33

Lacassine 98, Pitkin 41

Stanley 56, Hathaway 39

Class C

Hackberry 70, Northside Christian 33

Epps 57, Singer 53

Plainview 51, Johnson Bayou 32

Summerfield 61, Reeves 19

Elizabeth 56, Starks 27







Quarterfinal Pairings

Class 5A

No. 5 Denham Springs at No. 4 Sulphur, 6 p.m. Thursday

Class 4A

No. 3 DeRidder at No. 11 St. Michael, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Class 3A

No. 2 John Curtis at No. 7 South Beauregard, 6 p.m. Thursday

Class 2A

No. 5 Jonesboro-Hodge at No. 4 Pickering, 6 p.m. Thursday

No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas at No. 2 Lake Arthur, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Class 1A

No. 6 West St. John at No. 3 Merryville, 6 p.m. Thursday

Class B

No. 9 Holden at No. 1 Fairview, 6 p.m. Thursday

No. 6 Castor at No. 3 Lacassine, 6 p.m. Thursday

Class C

No. 8 Pleasant Hill at No. 1 Hackberry, 6 p.m. Thursday

No. 2 Elizabeth at No. 10 New Living Word, 6 p.m. Thursday

