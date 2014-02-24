Suspects arrested in connection with DeQuincy burglaries, vandalism

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with five car burglaries and two instances of vandalism in DeQuincy.

According to authorities, the burglaries occurred Sunday night and early Monday morning in the area of LeBlanc and Main streets.

Austin Tyler Yellott, 18, of DeQuincy, was arrested and charged with four counts of Aggravated Burglary and Simple Burglary, three counts of Theft Under $500, Obstruction of Justice and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.



According to DeQuincy Police, Yellott admitted to the charges and submitted a full statement. Yellott is in custody at the DeQuincy Jail.



According to investigators, all vehicles involved in the burglaries were unlocked. DeQuincy Police would like to remind citizens to secure all valuables and lock their vehicles.

In a separate incident, 28-year-old Brian Carter of Singer was arrested Sunday in connection with the vandalism of two vending machines at businesses in DeQuincy.



Carter was charged with two counts of Criminal Damage to Property, two counts of Theft Under $500 and two counts of Theft of Coin-operated Devices.

