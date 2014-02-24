Southwest Louisiana places 25 boys basketball teams in playoffs

Southwest Louisiana was well represented Monday when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the boys basketball playoff pairings.

Twenty-five teams from the Lake Area made the postseason. The first-round games are set for Friday, the regional round is scheduled for Tuesday, March 4, and the quarterfinals are set for Friday, March 7.

The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Tuesday-Saturday, March 11-15 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

In Class 5A, the Lake Area was shutout as Sulphur, Barbe and Sam Houston failed to make the playoffs.

In Class 4A, Washington-Marion, LaGrange and Leesville made the postseason.

In Class 3A, St. Louis, Westlake, Jennings and Iowa made the playoffs.

In Class 2A, Welsh, Rosepine and Vinton got in.

In Class 1A, Hamilton Christian, Oberlin, Elton and Merryville are in.

In Class B, Fairview, Pitkin, Hathaway, Lacassine, Bell City made the playoffs.

In Class C, Elizabeth grabbed the top seed and a bye and was joined in the postseason by Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Starks, Reeves and Singer.







Local Pairings

Class 4A

No. 17 LaGrange at No. 16 Karr

No. 22 Leesville at No. 11 Northside

No. 27 Teurlings Catholic at No. 6 Washington-Marion

Class 3A

No. 21 Jennings at No. 12 Port Barre

No. 22 Madison at No. 11 Westlake

No. 23 Iowa at No. 10 St. Louis

Class 2A

No. 26 Vinton at No. 7 Welsh

No. 18 Rosepine at No. 15 Northlake Christian

Class 1A

No. 25 Elton at No. 8 Hamilton Christian

No. 30 Merryville at No. 3 Madison Prep

No. 22 Mangham at No. 11 Oberlin

Class B

No. 29 Holden at No. 4 Fairview

No. 30 Pitkin at No. 3 Anacoco

No. 27 Hathaway at No. 6 Simsboro

No. 23 Stanley at No. 10 Lacassine

No. 15 Bell City at No. 18 Dodson

Class C

No. 1 Elizabeth, bye

No. 25 Hackberry at No. 8 Ebarb

No. 21 Kilbourne at No. 12 Johnson Bayou

No. 20 Starks at No. 13 Georgetown

No. 23 Epps at No. 10 Reeves

No. 18 Singer at No. 15 Phoenix