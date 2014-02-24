Fort Polk, JRTC announce soldier and NCO of the year honorees - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fort Polk, JRTC announce soldier and NCO of the year honorees

Sgt. David A. Schloesser. (Source: Fort Polk Public Affairs Office) Sgt. David A. Schloesser. (Source: Fort Polk Public Affairs Office)
Spc. Gerard J. McDermott. (Source: Fort Polk Public Affairs Office) Spc. Gerard J. McDermott. (Source: Fort Polk Public Affairs Office)
FORT POLK, LA (KPLC) -

Two men will be honored Thursday at a ceremony to be held at Fort Polk.

Accepting the award for non-commissioned officer of the year is Sgt. David A. Schloesser, HHB, 5th Battalion, 353rd Infantry Regiment, 162nd Infantry Brigade.

Accepting the award for soldier of the year is Spc. Gerard J. McDermott, B Company, 1st Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group.

Schloesser and McDermott are the winners of the 2014 JRTC and Fort Polk NCO and Soldier of the Year Competition.

Participants in the contest were required to demonstrate proficiency in a variety of tasks, including day and night land navigation, physical fitness, weapons qualifications, a tactical foot march and an obstacle course.

"Schloesser, who hails from Watertown, Wisconsin, joined the Army in 2008. He is an Army Ranger and has deployed to Afghanistan. Schloesser's long term goals are to continue his education and career in the Army," said Kim Reischling with the Fort Polk Public Affairs Office.

"McDermott, a native of Chula Vista, Calif., has been in the Army 18 months. He wants to attend Ranger School and become an NCO," said Reischling.

