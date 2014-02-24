Jennings man wanted in connection with Friday night shooting

A 17-year-old Jennings man is wanted in connection with a Friday night shooting that sent two people to the hospital, authorities said.

Jennings Police Chief Todd D'Albor said Trey Gant will be charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

"Gant lured the three Rayne residents to Jennings," D'Albor said Monday in a news release. "Gant is suspected to have ordered hydroponic marijuana from the victims and directed them to the Penny Street location."

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at 9 p.m. Friday on Penny Street near GC Chaney Street.

The victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. One victim was shot in the neck, the other in the lower body.

D'Albor said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. Anyone with information can call Jennings Police at 337-821-5513 or 337-275-9002.

D'Albor said that Grant is also wanted on unrelated charges of cocaine distribution.

"The distribution charges were cases made during the recent six-month investigation and is one of the 40 warrants the department is serving during the course of this year," he said.

