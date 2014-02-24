Jennings man wanted in connection with Friday shooting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jennings man wanted in connection with Friday night shooting

Posted By Michael Cooper
Trey Gant. (Jennings Police Department) Trey Gant. (Jennings Police Department)
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

A 17-year-old Jennings man is wanted in connection with a Friday night shooting that sent two people to the hospital, authorities said.

Jennings Police Chief Todd D'Albor said Trey Gant will be charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

"Gant lured the three Rayne residents to Jennings," D'Albor said Monday in a news release. "Gant is suspected to have ordered hydroponic marijuana from the victims and directed them to the Penny Street location."

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at 9 p.m. Friday on Penny Street near GC Chaney Street.

The victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. One victim was shot in the neck, the other in the lower body.

D'Albor said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. Anyone with information can call Jennings Police at 337-821-5513 or 337-275-9002.

D'Albor said that Grant is also wanted on unrelated charges of cocaine distribution.

"The distribution charges were cases made during the recent six-month investigation and is one of the 40 warrants the department is serving during the course of this year," he said.

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

