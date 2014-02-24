Firefighters respond to structure fire on Green Meadow, Tank Farm roads

The Lake Charles Fire Department on Monday worked a structure fire at a house on Green Meadow and Tank Farm roads. (Gerron Jordan / KPLC)

The Lake Charles Fire Department on Monday worked a structure fire at a house on Green Meadow and Tank Farm roads. (Gerron Jordan / KPLC)

The Lake Charles Fire Department on Monday worked a structure fire at a house on Green Meadow and Tank Farm roads.

Crews contained the blaze and said no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.