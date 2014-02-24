Convicted sex offender accused of peeping on young boy

A 67-year-old Lake Charles man, a convicted sex offender, has been charged with two counts each of peeping Tom and criminal trespass, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said John Robert Gammage Jr. was arrested Friday afternoon.

"Deputies were dispatched to a mobile home park in reference to a complaint," Myers said. "Gammage was observed peeping into a 10-year-old boy's window at approximately 2:30 a.m."

Myers said deputies received a separate complaint regarding Gammage looking into the vehicle and bedroom window of another family that lived in the same mobile home park.

Gammage was convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile in September 2004 in Calcasieu Parish, Myers said.

Bond was set at $20,000.

