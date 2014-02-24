LDAF hosts shade tree sale

If you're looking for a shade tree for your yard, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is hosting a shade tree sale.

All seedlings are bare-root and come with instructions for planting and care.

The seedlings are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the LDAF offices in DeRidder and Oberlin. The Opelousas office will host a sale on Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



"It's the perfect time of year to be planting them," said Mark Davis, DeRidder Unit Forester. "The dormant season ended, and there should be good shade trees."

"The cypress trees, you know, they might put off roots that damage. Don't plant those in real wet areas that you might be mowing," said Davis.

"Hardwood trees, plant those on the south-facing slopes of your house. They'll provide shade in the summertime that will help cool your home and once the leaves fall in the wintertime. They'll allow the sunlight to come through and they'll heat your house up," said Davis.

For more information on the seedling sale, click HERE.



Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved.