LDAF hosts shade tree sale - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LDAF hosts shade tree sale

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

If you're looking for a shade tree for your yard, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is hosting a shade tree sale.

All seedlings are bare-root and come with instructions for planting and care.

The seedlings are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the LDAF offices in DeRidder and Oberlin. The Opelousas office will host a sale on Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"It's the perfect time of year to be planting them," said Mark Davis, DeRidder Unit Forester. "The dormant season ended, and there should be good shade trees."

"The cypress trees, you know, they might put off roots that damage. Don't plant those in real wet areas that you might be mowing," said Davis.

"Hardwood trees, plant those on the south-facing slopes of your house. They'll provide shade in the summertime that will help cool your home and once the leaves fall in the wintertime. They'll allow the sunlight to come through and they'll heat your house up," said Davis.

For more information on the seedling sale, click HERE.

Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved.  

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly