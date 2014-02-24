Krewe of Golden Years celebrates 20th anniversary

Mardi Gras is in full effect in Southwest Louisiana, and seniors got the chance to show their spirit Monday at a special event.



The Krewe of Golden Years held its 20th annual Mardi Gras Ball on Monday, February 24 at 10 a.m. the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum.

Kings and queens representing Calcasieu Parish nursing homes, senior living facilities and the Krewe of Krewes took part in a parade following a continental breakfast.

The event, open to seniors ages 60 and up, was hosted by the Calcasieu Council on Aging.

Seniors were also treated to live music by Louisiana Scramble as well as a performance by the Diamond Dancers.

"Everybody has fun. Everybody's dressed the way they want to dress, and everybody's friendly," said senior Louise Berwick. "They are a very good, friendly group."

Berwick grew up in the Basile and Iota area, and she calls it the Mardi Gras capital of South Louisiana.



"I love coming out and having a party... That's what Mardi Gras is all about -- just a big, old party," said Kathy Maynor with the CCA. "I like to stay young, I like to have a good time, and I can do that with all of these people and it keeps me young and it keeps them young."

"It's important that they have a place to go," Maynor added. "I know we have a few people that come to our senior center that weren't even getting out, and since they've come and found a place to go, they have a reason to get up in the morning and have a good time. That's important no matter what age you are."



For more information, contact the Calcasieu Council on Aging at 337-474-2583.

Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved.