Crime Roundup: Lake Charles man facing multiple charges

A 55-year-old Lake Charles man has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer and motor vehicle theft following a high-speed chase on Saturday, city police said.

Lt. Kevin Kirkum said Johnnie Lee Vizia was arrested on Opelousas Street Saturday afternoon following a chase that began near the intersection of La. 14 and Prien Lake Road.

"At around noon Friday, officers were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle that was reported stolen," Kirkum said Monday in a news release.

Kirkum said Vizia refused to stop, exeeded the speed limit, ran six stop signs and 19 red lights.

"(Vizia) also caused several vehicles to turn off the roadway to avoid wrecks," Kirkum said. "The suspect also used the stolen vehicle to try to attempt to run officers off the road."

Vizia is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Sulphur man accused of home invasion

A 42-year-old Sulphur man has been charged with home invasion and intimidating, impeding or injuring witnesses or officers, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Marcus Heath Strahan was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Saturday morning near his home on Duby Lane.

Strahan is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Lake Charles woman charged with third-offense DWI

A 45-year-old Lake Charles woman has been charged with third-offense DWI, speeding and careless operation, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Stacey Lynn Fontenot was arrested while driving on Eddy Street in Lake Charles Saturday morning.

Fontenot was also charged with no insurance, no registration and introducing contraband into a penal institution.

Fontenot is being held on a $35,800 bond.

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Walter Paul Jones, 29, Addison, Texas: eight counts of drug possession with intent to distribute. Bond: $190,000.

• Angela Denise Quibodeaux, 40, Westlake: two counts of accessory after the fact, possession of stolen things over $1,500, five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, obstruction of justice, compounding a felony. Bond: $80,000.

• Johntrel Joel Lewis, 24, Lake Charles: simple robbery. Bond: $75,000.

• William Michael Tibbits, 29, Sulphur: drug possession with intent to distribute, resisting an officer by flight, resisting an officer, failure to stop. Bond: $51,750.

• Patrick Shanil Pradia, 37, Houston: drug possession with intent to distribute. Bond: $50,000.

• Christopher James Jackson, 36, Houston: drug possession with intent to distribute. Bond: $50,000.

• Brandon Joseph Breaux, 33, Sulphur: drug possession with intent to distribute, first-offense marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $50,000.

• Brandon Lewis Magnuson, 31, Iowa: two counts of drug possession, first-offense marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $35,000.

• Rex Allison Jr., 32, Westlake: second-degree battery. Bond: $25,000.

• Mary Elaine Lafleur, 39, Sulphur: drug possession. Bond: $25,000.

• Tiffany Ann Wiggins, 29, Lake Charles: three counts of drug possession, first-offense marijuana possession, theft under $500, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $23,500.

• Shawn Allan Brown, 26, Iowa: third-offense DWI, second-offense marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug use in presence of minors, probation violation, non-moving violation. Bond: $20,650.

• Lawrence Moses Hebert III: third-offense marijuana possession, bicycle violation. Bond: $15,100.

• Chester Grant Jr., Lafayette: unauthorized entry. Bond: $15,000.

• Shukia Wynese Fontenot, 31, Lake Charles: remaining in place after being forbidden, unauthorized entry, disturbing the peace. Bond: $13,000.

• Desmond Anton Kelley, 28, Lake Charles: two counts of domestic abuse battery. Bond: $11,500.

• Rigee Omonei Glodd, 18, Lake Charles: drug possession with intent to distribute, obstruction of public passage. Bond: $10,500.

