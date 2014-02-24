Stuffed into a plastic bag, a days-old puppy survives in Welsh

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

First off, Ben and I are back to our regular schedule following the Olympics, so we hope you will join us at noon.

Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder should be fully re-opened today after an electrical fire over the weekend.

Over in Welsh, a reward is being offered for anyone with information about a puppy found alive in a plastic bag. The little dog is only a few days old, but has made it through with the help of some folks in Jeff Davis Parish. We'll have more at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Plus, it's called a "downed officer kit," and it's helping to save the lives of police officers around the country.

The Lake Charles Civic Center is the place to be for some Mardi Gras fun today. It's the 20 annual celebration for the Krewe of the Golden Years, and we'll bring you some of the event live at noon.

Ben tells me skies will remain overcast with high temperatures only reaching into the middle to upper 60's. He says fog could be a problem overnight and by tomorrow look for numerous showers and possibly thunderstorms. How wet will it get? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers, or you can read the latest HERE.



Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!