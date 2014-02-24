Courir de Mardi Gras set for March 1 in Lafayette

A courir de Mardi Gras will be held March 1 at 11:30 a.m. the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market at the Horse Farm.

Participants are encouraged to wear traditional costumes as they sing, dance and beg for change from patrons at the Horse Farm and at Red Lerille's, the Bayou Vermilion District, and South College Center.

Live music will be provided by BonSoir Catin at 9 a.m. and Corey Ledet and his Zydeco Band at 10:30 a.m. Both will perform at the music stage sponsored by Valcour Records.



Proceeds from the event will benefit Les Amis de L'Immersion, a non-profit organization that supports French immersion in Lafayette Parish.

"Collecting resources to contribute to the larger community is one of the courir tradition's main goals. We decided to beg for an organization that preserves the culture we will celebrate at the Horse Farm on Saturday," said Jo Vidrine with the Horse Farm.

The Market will operate during its normally scheduled hours of 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

