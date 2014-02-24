Mardi Gras closures and waste pickup schedules

The following closures and waste pickup schedule changes have been announced in observance of the Mardi Gras holiday:

Calcasieu Parish:

City of Lake Charles: Offices closed March 4.

There will be no trash collection on Tuesday, March 4. Trash normally picked up on Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday, March 5. Normal routes will resume on Thursday, March 6.

All recycling stations will be closed on Tuesday, March 4. Regular operations will resume on Wednesday, March 5.

City of Sulphur: Offices closed March 4.

Residential trash pickup for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be delayed by one day.



Chennault International Airport Authority: Closed March 4.



Calcasieu Parish Public Library: All branches closed March 4. Patrons can return books at drop boxes at the libraries, or they can renew them online at www.calcasieulibrary.org. Books may also be renewed by calling 437-4153 or 1-800-240-0212.

Republic Services/Allied Waste: Offices closed March 4. No residential or commercial routes will run March 4. Collection will resume March 5, with all routes running one day behind schedule for the remainder of the week.

Lafayette Parish:

City of Lafayette/Lafayette Consolidated Government: No residential waste pickup on March 4. Tuesday through Friday routes will run one day late. Monday customers will be unaffected.

Lafayette Transit Service: No Daytime, Night Owl or Para-Transit services on March 4. Normal routes will resume March 5.



