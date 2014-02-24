U.S. Army Cadets to organize in SWLA

Whether they intend to join the military or not, training and leadership are two of the top goals of the Army Cadets of America, which is about to start up a chapter in West Calcasieu. Retired Army Captain Brady Landry is the commanding officer.

"With this giving us to access that the military has, instead of them sitting on the couch with the controller playing ‘Call of Duty' on the TV , they do that in real life in this program."

There's no commitment to join the military, but members can see what it's like.

"They can go to commando school, which is kind of like the Rangers in the Army has, they can go to a divers school. We offer a Pathfinders school as well. And many other kinds of advanced training we do."

The program is open to all boys and girls ages 11 to 18 who pass a membership interview and physical.

"It's kind of hard to describe. We've seen some that are so shut in before..with other programs I did... And within the first couple of months they've opened up and they're a completely different person."

Landry says members of the cadets are introduced to the U.S. Army Core Values as part of the program.

For more information on the U.S. Army Cadets, go to www.armycadetssulphur.weebly.com

