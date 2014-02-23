McNeese holds open house for prospective art students - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese holds open house for prospective art students

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Prospective students got a chance to tour McNeese State University's Art Department. The university held their "Portfolio Day" Saturday. 

The event gave local junior and high school students an opportunity to check out the artwork displayed in each department. From paintings, sketches, visual and graphic arts, to pottery -- all departments were open. 

McNeese holds Portfolio Days in the fall and spring. School officials said it's also an opportunity for McNeese to try and recruit future students.

"Whether it is ceramics, or photography, print making, painting, graphic design, art education, art history --  we have it all. And from a fundamental level, in my opinion, it is the best department in the state," said Gerry Wubben, McNeese Art Professor. "During Portfolio Day we also have a chance to look at the student's work."

"I like lots of things I've been shown, especially the realism, the sketching, the charcoal and I find it just amazing to see all these gorgeous art pieces out here," said Tabitha Leger, LaGrange High School freshman.

Wubben said it's never too early for students to start thinking about their future and encourages anyone interested in the art department to come by for a tour.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

