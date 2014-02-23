Welsh puppy found in plastic bag; reward offered

It's a miracle she's still alive.

The small black puppy, only a few days old, was found wrapped in a plastic bag on a road in Welsh last week.

The Animal Relief Foundation in Jennings, a volunteer group that helps with animal cruelty cases, is searching for answers after the newborn puppy was found.

"Somebody had put it in a grocery, plastic bag and tied it," said volunteer member Donna Fontenot, who's been caring for the puppy since it was found last Wednesday. "I guess they just chunked it out the window or just threw it in the road. You could tell it was deliberate and it wasn't like they may have thought the puppy was dead because it was very much alive and moving."

Fontenot said a Welsh resident contacted the group to help care for the puppy. She said when the puppy had arrived, it was cold and still had its umbilical cord attached.

"We got it warmed up and she started eating and we brought her to the vet and had her checked out and now, she seems to be healthy," Fontenot said.

Fontenot, along with her daughter Kelsey, said this is one of the most heartbreaking cases they have come across.

"It makes us mad," Fontenot said. "You just want to know why. What are they thinking? How could they do this?"

Fontenot's daughter, who helps her with several rescue dogs, said an animal is no different than a human being.

"They have feelings too," Kelsey said. "They feel pain. I just don't know why people would do that."

The Animal Relief Foundation is offering a $1,100 reward for any information leading to the responsible party.

You can reach them at 337-526-4897 or you can contact Welsh police at 337-734-2626.



Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved.