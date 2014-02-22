Part of Coushatta Casino Resort reopens following electrical fire

A part of the Coushatta Casino Resort has reopened following an electrical fire Saturday night.

The south part of the casino reopened around 11 a.m. Sunday and the other half was expected to open Monday.

Casino officials have said that they know what happened, but not why. Workers from Cleco Power are onsite to help in the investigation.

The fire began around 7:40 p.m. Saturday and was confined to an electrical room.

"At no point were patrons or workers in any immediate danger," the Coushatta Tribe said in a news release. "Despite rumors to the contrary, while there was some smoke, there were no explosions and no one was injured as a result of the fire."

