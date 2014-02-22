Cameron community hosts first ever Mardi Gras chicken run

With lots of dancing and a trailer full of fun, Cameron and Creole locals had a lot to look forward to kick off this year's Mardi Gras season.

"I'm looking forward to the big party after this," said Tori Touchet of Lake Arthur, who was attending a Mardi Gras chicken run in Cameron for the first time. "I'm excited to see the band and getting down a little bit."

Locals dressed up in their best Mardi Gras outfits and showed off their best moves for the community's first ever chicken run to raise money for children's cancer research.

"I've done them in the past in Mermentau and Lake Arthur," said one of the organizers Derrick Waguespack. "And I thought, "There's nothing like this in Creole so why don't we get one started."

Waguespack of Creole says the tradition dates back to the early Mardi Gras days.

"During Mardi Gras, they would go from house to house and beg for ingredients for a communal gumbo," said Waguespack. "They would all be in costumes so they could cut up and no one knew who was who."

And the chicken race went on and winded down, that didn't stop the party.

