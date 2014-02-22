Cameron community hosts first ever Mardi Gras chicken run - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cameron community hosts first ever Mardi Gras chicken run

Source: Monica Grimaldo/KPLC Source: Monica Grimaldo/KPLC
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

With lots of dancing and a trailer full of fun, Cameron and Creole locals had a lot to look forward to kick off this year's Mardi Gras season.

"I'm looking forward to the big party after this," said Tori Touchet of Lake Arthur, who was attending a Mardi Gras chicken run in Cameron for the first time. "I'm excited to see the band and getting down a little bit."

Locals dressed up in their best Mardi Gras outfits and showed off their best moves for the community's first ever chicken run to raise money for children's cancer research.

"I've done them in the past in Mermentau and Lake Arthur," said one of the organizers Derrick Waguespack. "And I thought, "There's nothing like this in Creole so why don't we get one started."

Waguespack of Creole says the tradition dates back to the early Mardi Gras days.

"During Mardi Gras, they would go from house to house and beg for ingredients for a communal gumbo," said Waguespack. "They would all be in costumes so they could cut up and no one knew who was who."

And the chicken race went on and winded down, that didn't stop the party.

Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly