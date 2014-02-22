Texas-Arlington edges McNeese in 19-inning marathon

The following is a news release from the McNeese State Sports Information Department.

A slugfest took place at Cowboy Diamond Friday night as the McNeese State baseball team and UT Arlington traded leads back in forth for 19 innings before the Mavericks capitalized on a Cowboy error and took a 9-8 win in game one of the weekend series.



McNeese (4-2) competed in its second longest game in school history that fell a few innings short of a program record 23-inning game against Louisiana-Lafayette in 1971.



Both UT Arlington (1-4) and the Cowboys' 144 total at-bats are now ranked tied for sixth all-time in the NCAA Division I record book of 144. The other two teams to get as many at-bats were McNeese and Louisiana-Lafayette in 1971.



"I thought we had some opportunities early to stretch the lead out but weren't able to capitalize," said Cowboy head coach Justin Hill. "Bryce only be able to go for five innings was tough on our bullpen tonight but that's the game. This is the game you got to learn how to win. There were opportunities there but we couldn't take advantage."



McNeese left 26 runners stranded on the bases and struck out a total of 24 times on the night. UTA also had trouble capitalizing as well, leaving 27 runners on base along with 13 strikeouts.



Several McNeese single-game records were tied or broken as Andrew Guillotte and James Cantu joined two other Cowboys as the only players to have 10 at-bats in a game. Guillotte, who stole two bases on the night, is also one stolen base away from cracking the all-time stolen base leader category.



Chayse Marion set a school record for walks in a game with five base-on-balls for the night while the team as a whole was walked a school record 14 times.



The Cowboys held a substantial lead in the early going as the Mavericks chopped away little-by-little each inning. UTA scored two runs in the seventh to tie the ballgame up for a 7-7 score.



With neither team able to cross home plate for the next two innings, the game would go into extra innings with UTA answering first with a run in the Mavericks 14th to take an 8-7 lead.



McNeese kept the game alive in the bottom of the inning as it answered the Mavericks with a run. Reed Gordy reached on an error at first allowing Guillotte to score and tie the game back up at 8 runs apiece.



The remainder of the game became cat-and-mouse as both teams tried to out strategize each other but in the end, UT Arlington came away with the win after a pitching error allowed the runner at first to advance to third before being driven in on a sac fly to center.



Steven O'Bryant was charged with the loss after tossing the final five innings, giving up only one run on four hits along with three walks and two strikeouts.



Guillotte led the team in hits (4) while Gooch and Marion each drove in two runs in the game. Seven different Cowboys recorded hits while five different batters had an RBI.



The Cowboys will meet UTA in game two of the series on Saturday at 3 p.m.