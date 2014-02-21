Students from SWLA to compete in state poetry competition

Picture from left are Bree Lee, Elizabeth Salvador and Raven Dobbins. (Source: The Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana)

Seven high school students from Southwest Louisiana competed in the regional Poetry Out Loud competition at Central School on Thursday.

Three winners will now advance to the state competition in Baton Rouge.

First place at Thursday's event went to Raven Dobbins, a junior at Washington-Marion, for her readings of "Alone" by Edgar Allan Poe and "Caged Bird" by Maya Angelou.

Second place went to Bree Lee, a senior at Sulphur High School. She recited "Through A Glass Eye, Lightly" by Carolyn Kizer, as well as "Alone" by Edgar Allan Poe.

Third place went to Elizabeth Salvador, a home school student who recited "The Children's Hour" by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and "Up-Hill" by Christina Rossetti.

For more information on Poetry Out Loud, contact the Arts Council of SWLA at 337-439-2787 or visit www.artsandhumanitiesswla.org.

