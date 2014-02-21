Mardi Gras Gala set for March 3 in LC

The Mardi Gras Royal Gala will be held March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Tickets are $5 in advance or $6 at the door. Children ages 5 and under get in free.

Over 50 krewes are expected to participate, including 2014 royal courts.



For more information, call 337-244-1466.

