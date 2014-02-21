World Famous Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-off set for March 1

The 18th Annual World Famous Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-off will be held March 1 at 7:30 a.m. in the Exhibition Hall of the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Admission is $5 for adults, and children ages 5 and under get in free.



Judging begins at 11 a.m. Cook-off categories include Chicken and Sausage, Seafood and Wild Game.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st through 3rd place as well as for the "most spirited" teams with the best decorated areas.

Entry forms and fees are due February 24. The entry fee is $100 per team of 2-4 people. Forms are available HERE.



For more information, email swlamardigrasgumbo@gmail.com.



