Hotel housekeeper accused of stealing from guests

A 44-year-old Lake Charles woman, a housekeeper at a local casino hotel, has been accused of stealing from guests.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Mary S. Pierre has been charged with theft over $1,500, theft $500-$1,500, two counts of theft under $500 and possession of stolen property.

"Between Feb. 14-18, Pierre stole various items including cash, jewelry and electronic items, from guests while cleaning their hotel rooms," Myers said Friday in a news release. "During a search of her residence, detectives recovered an electronic tablet and perfume reported stolen and also recovered several other electronic items which are suspected to be stolen."

Bond was set at $46,000.

Myers said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

