Kindergarten students learn about jobs

Is it too early to start thinking about careers as a five-year-old? Teachers at Brentwood Elementary say ‘no', especially when trying to align student lessons with Common Core.

KPLC's Erica Bivens has more on a school field trip that included presentations on table manners and restaurant jobs.

About 60 kindergarten students from Brentwood Elementary took a field trip Friday to Texas Roadhouse.

Besides lunch, it was an educational lesson for the students.

"People from different areas of the restaurant like a hostess, a server, our bus boy come in and explain their roles and how they need to stay in school do well and aspire to have a career when they get older," said Amanda Roy, Manager at the Texas Roadhouse in Lake Charles.

While some may ask if kindergartners need to be learning about job opportunities, Sharelle Mackin says it's never too soon to start.

"With the challenges that were brought on with Common Core and the rigorous program, the kids were developing and growing at an increasing rate, so based on that, we decided that if we took our kindergartners outside the classroom and actually could see what happens during a business day, that they could get a real life hands on experience of what to expect later," explained Mackin, a kindergarten teacher at Brentwood Elementary.

Adonis Cannon, one of the kindergarten students, says he's now convinced he'd like to be a server.

Others are still contemplating.

"Well I was going to be a teacher but I was thinking I don't know what I'm going to be yet," said kindergartner Alana Cannon.

When asked if she would consider working in a restaurant, she said ‘yes'.

Students also practiced what they learned about table manners.

"As we hand them things they're saying ‘thank you' and they're like 'oh we learned this in class, she told us we have to use manners'. They're truly absorbing what they're being taught," said Roy.

When asked about table manners, Cannon gave an example, "Say excuse me when you burp."

Overall, students say they enjoyed today's lesson.

"I'm just having a great time," said kindergartner Auni Williams.

Texas Roadhouse officials say if any other schools are interested in doing a similar field trip, they're happy to help.

For more information call 337-478-7244 and ask for Amanda Roy.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.