Leesville High teacher charged with pot possession - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Crime Roundup: Leesville High teacher charged with pot possession

Posted By Michael Cooper
Connect
Matthew Morrison. (Source: Leesville Police Department) Matthew Morrison. (Source: Leesville Police Department)
LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

A Leesville High teacher is facing drug charges following his arrest at the school on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Leesville Police Department said Matthew Morrison, 25, has been charged with marijuana possession and drug possession in a drug-free zone.

Morrison, who is also a coach at the school, was released after posting a $17,500 bond.

Authorities said the incident is still under investigation.

 

Vinton man charged with sexual battery

A 17-year-old Vinton man has been charged with sexual battery, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Lance Paul Findley was arrested Thursday morning by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

He was released a few hours later after posting a $25,000 bond.

 

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

