Crime Roundup: Leesville High teacher charged with pot possession

A Leesville High teacher is facing drug charges following his arrest at the school on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Leesville Police Department said Matthew Morrison, 25, has been charged with marijuana possession and drug possession in a drug-free zone.

Morrison, who is also a coach at the school, was released after posting a $17,500 bond.

Authorities said the incident is still under investigation.

Vinton man charged with sexual battery

A 17-year-old Vinton man has been charged with sexual battery, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Lance Paul Findley was arrested Thursday morning by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

He was released a few hours later after posting a $25,000 bond.

