Police arrest three in connection with armed robbery

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday in the 1700 block of Woodring St. in Lake Charles.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to the incident. Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed the suspects running in the area of Shattuck and See streets.

Officers were able to track down all three suspects, later identified as 21-year-old Mark Washington, 19-year-old Ernest Hudson Jr. and 20-year-old D'Andre Lambert, all of Lake Charles. Two of the suspects were found hiding underneath a house in the 1600 block of See St.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspects had attempted to rob a homeowner in the 1700 block of Woodring St. The suspects were armed, and after a struggle between the homeowner and one of the suspects took place, the suspects fled the scene while firing shots.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

All three suspects were arrested and booked on charges of Armed Robbery and Armed Robbery with a Firearm.

Bond has been set by 14th Judicial District Judge Michael Canaday at $175,00 for Washington, $250,000 for Hudson Jr., and $850,000 for Lambert.

Arresting Officers in the case were Cpl. Chad Booth, Cpl. Matthew Burnet and Cpl. John Thacker. 

Investigating Detectives are Sgt. Lecia McCullough, Sgt. Frank Fondel, Det. Willie Fontenot and lead Detective is Detective Colby Thompson.

