Bike lanes opened at UL Lafayette - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bike lanes opened at UL Lafayette

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) -

The new bike lanes along St. Mary Boulevard and between Taft and Landry streets have been opened on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.

The bike lanes are in the outer lanes of travel, except near the Johnson St. intersection, where the lanes for bikes and motorists merge.

According to Joey Pons, UL Lafayette's associate director of Public Safety and risk manager, the bike lanes are in place to increase cyclist safety, and manage traffic flow. He reminds citizens that both motorists and bicyclists must still adhere to all traffic laws.

"Two important considerations are that bicyclists must ride in the same direction as traffic, and both motorists and cyclists are prohibited from crossing the solid white lines," Pons said.

Pedestrians on the UL Lafayette campus should keep an eye out for both motorists and bicycle riders. Pedestrians should use crosswalks when crossing the road.

The project was a joint effort between UL Lafayette and Lafayette Consolidated Government. The University provided $70,000; LCG designed and installed the bike lanes. 

For more information about traffic laws, rules and safety tips, visit bike.louisiana.edu.

