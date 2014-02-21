Three indicted on vehicular homicide charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Three indicted on vehicular homicide charges

Posted By Michael Cooper
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Two men and one woman were indicted Thursday by a Calcasieu Parish Grand Jury on separate charges of vehicular homicide.

Devon D. Courmier, of Orange, Texas was indicted in connection with an October 2012 accident that killed David Kurdupski, of Vidor, Texas.

Courmier, 24, was driving a truck north on Wright Road in Vinton when she lost control and struck a tree, authorities said. Kurdupski was a passenger in Courmier's vehicle.

Jerry Lee Miller, of Starks, was indicted in connection with a February 2013 crash that killed two people. The accident happened on La. 14 near the Interstate 210 exit. Twenty-year-old Christopher Neal Hamrick and 24-year-old Brett Michael Vidallier, both of Starks, were killed in the crash.

Miller, who was 19 at the time of the crash, also suffered serious injuries.

Jermaine Quinn Pattum, of Jennings, was indicted in connection with a March 2013 crash that killed a Welsh woman.

Pattum, who was 21 at the time of the crash, was driving east on Interstate 10 when he sideswiped another vehicle, lost control and hit a guardrail.

A passenger in Pattum's vehicle, 24-year-old Harmonie Roshell Frazier, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

