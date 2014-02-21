Girl Scout makes a mint off the munchies! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Girl Scout makes a mint off the munchies!

Hello everyone,

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're covering today on KPLC 7 News.  

First off, I have a reminder for our viewers. Due to NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games, we have a change in schedule. Look for local news and weather headlines at 11:53 this morning at the end of the Connections at Midday show. We will also share news and complete live weather information online and on our mobile app starting at our regular time of noon. Here's a link for that live stream: http://www.kplctv.com/story/23456088/kplc-7-news-streams-newscasts-weather-and-breaking-news.

A number of states have adopted tougher standards in reading, writing and math. However, groups of parents, teachers and community members aren't happy with that decision. Last night, there was a big anti-Common Core rally in Baton Rouge – look for that story at noon.

Some Lake Charles students are getting a hands-on lesson in table manners, and we'll bring you there live at noon.

Ben says we'll warm into the upper 60's by this afternoon, and we should have a fantastic Friday evening for any outdoor plans. What can we expect over the weekend? Check out Ben's live, local forecast during our live online broadcast at noon for the answers, or you can read more HERE.

And while you're online, you may be interested in the story of a very business-savvy Girl Scout.  She set up her cookies outside a medical marijuana clinic this week and ended up calling for more cookies to keep up with the demand! Check it out HERE.

During this time when we're displaced by the Winter Olympics and Days of Our Lives, we will continue to bring you the latest news of the day in a couple of different ways. We hope you join us both on-air during the Midday Show and online HERE

Have a great weekend, and look for us at our regular time on Monday!

