19 SWLA Girls Basketball Teams Advance to LHSAA Regional Round - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Southwest Louisiana sent 19 high school basketball teams to the regional round of the girls playoffs.

Sulphur advanced in Class 5A with a win Thursday night and DeRidder beat district rival Washington-Marion to move on in Class 4A. In Class 3A, South Beauregard and Iota won while Lake Arthur and Pickering advanced in 2A.

Merryville and East Beauregard won in Class 1A. Fairview, Bell City, Lacassine, Pitkin and Hathaway cruised to easy victories in Class B. In Class C, Singer, Johnson Bayou, Reeves and Starks won to join Hackberry and Elizabeth, which had byes, in the second round.



Class 5A

Sulphur 58, Higgins 20

Mount Carmel 51, Sam Houston 42

 

Class 4A

DeRidder 56, Washington-Marion 33

 

Class 3A

South Beauregard 81, Bogalusa 44

Iota 68, Church Point 48

Mansfield 44, St. Louis 25

 

Class 2A

Mamou 55, Kinder 45

Jonesboro-Hodge 63, Welsh 53

Dunham 43, Oakdale 39

Pickering 55, Runnels 36

Rapides 64, Rosepine 31

Lake Arthur 63, Ferriday 21

 

Class 1A

Varnado 60, Oberlin 49

East Beauregard 55, White Castle 40

Merryville 62, Ascension Christian 41

Country Day 45, Basile 30

Ouachita Christian 59, Grand Lake 47

 

Class B

Fairview 98, Avoyelles Public Charter 29

Bell City 56, Harrisburg 36

Lacassine 90, Forest 22

Pitkin 50, Monterey 21

Hathaway 62, Doyline 39

 

Class C

Hackberry, bye

Singer 74, Claiborne Christian 43

Johnson Bayou 37, Phoenix 33

Reeves 52, St Joseph's Plaucheville 45

Starks 55, Georgetown 42

Elizabeth, bye

