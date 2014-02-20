Two accused of credit card fraud in Eunice

A man and woman who worked at a fast food restaurant in Eunice have been accused of credit card fraud, authorities said.

Eunice Deputy Chief Varden Guillory Sr. said Rasheedah Taylor and Damian Collins have been arrested following a week-long investigation.





Collins was charged with two counts of identity theft, one count of violating the Anti-Skimming Act and access device fraud. Bond was set at $15,000. Taylor was charged with two counts of access device fraud, two counts of attempted access device fraud and one count of violating the Anti-Skimming Act. Bond was set at $19,000.





"During the investigation officers obtained video surveillance from the business and identified Damian Collins as the suspect," Guillory said. "Collins used a cloned card loaded with the victim's information but he signed his name on the (receipt)."





Damian Collins and Rasheedah Taylor. (Source: Eunice Police)



