One suspect arrested, one sought on over 40 dog fighting charges

One man has been arrested and another is being sought on dog fighting charges, according to investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

On February 19, a search warrant was executed at the Breaux Bridge residence of 25-year-old Jason Hasket Jr.



"Investigators removed a total of forty-seven dogs from the property and seized items commonly associated with dog fighting," said Major Ginny Higgins with the SMPSO in a news release.

Hasket Jr. was charged with 47 counts of Cruelty to Animals, Dog Fighting, Possession of Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule III CDS, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Number or Mark, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Hasket Jr. was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. His bond has been set at $65,000.

Investigators are also searching for a second suspect, 35-year-old Antonio Boyd of Breaux Bridge. Boyd is wanted in connection with suspected dog fighting and drug and weapons activity.

"In November 2010, Mr. Antonio Boyd was arrested on fifteen counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, eight counts of Simple Cruelty to Animals, and two counts of Dog Fighting. The charges in 2010 were the result of a Narcotics investigation," said Higgins.

Anyone with information on Boyd's location is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071.

