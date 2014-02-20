Sulphur man facing burglary, theft charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man facing burglary, theft charges

Posted By Michael Cooper
Connect
Ivan Lee Ashworth. (Source: Sulphur Police) Ivan Lee Ashworth. (Source: Sulphur Police)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

 

A 18-year-old Sulphur man has been charged with two counts of burglary of an inhabited dwelling, firearm theft and theft of over $1,500, authorities said.

Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said Ivan Lee Ashworth was arrested in connection with the Feb. 4 burglary of a home on Henning Drive in Sulphur.

"Detectives questioned Ashworth, who admitted to entering and stealing money from the resident," Coats said Thursday in a news release. "Ashworth admitted also to another incident where he entered a house and stole a gun."

Bond was set at $350,000.

"The investigation into these and other incidents are ongoing," Coats said.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved

 

