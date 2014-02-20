Sulphur man facing burglary, theft charges

A 18-year-old Sulphur man has been charged with two counts of burglary of an inhabited dwelling, firearm theft and theft of over $1,500, authorities said.





Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said Ivan Lee Ashworth was arrested in connection with the Feb. 4 burglary of a home on Henning Drive in Sulphur.





"Detectives questioned Ashworth, who admitted to entering and stealing money from the resident," Coats said Thursday in a news release. "Ashworth admitted also to another incident where he entered a house and stole a gun."





Bond was set at $350,000.





"The investigation into these and other incidents are ongoing," Coats said.





