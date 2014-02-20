Two girls raise awareness on bullying

Students in Allen Parish presented a variety of projects to judges Thursday at the 4H Demonstration.

A pair of sixth grade girls did theirs on bullying. They say their goal is to end it, especially since they've experienced it themse.ves

After winning the Regional Science Fair Friday, sixth graders Macie Manuel and Audrey Witherington again presented their project Thursday at 4H.

For them, choosing their topic on bullying was a simple decision.

"Whenever I was little I was bullied, like called names. In the 5th grade I was sometimes hit by a bully," said Macie.

Her partner on the project, Audrey Witherington says, "We decided to do this because we both have experience with bullying."

Together the girls are raising awareness to knock out bullying, and hopefully prevent feelings like this.

"It made me feel upset and scared to come to school. Sometimes I didn't even want come to school but I knew God was with me and he'd protect me," said Macie.

It's something Macie's mom says she wasn't even aware of.

"It wasn't until I asked when she just totally came out and said yes mom this is what's going on," said Miranda Manuel.

Since then, the girls have come a long way. By researching the topic, conducting surveys, and essentially completing this project, they took a stand against bullying.

"By starting programs and things like that, we can prevent the bullying and save people's lives," said Audrey.

"Our hopes for bullying is that we can get it to stop and like have programs about it, to teach bullies how to treat situations differently," explained Macie.

And their project may have done just that.

"Last night at our church, actually the little boy that bullied Macie, he wanted Macie to forgive him," said Miranda.

Macie did.

And the girls say they plan to continue raising awareness on the issue by starting an anti-bullying organization.

As for the name Macie says, "Knock out bullying probably."

The girls won't find out how they did at the 4H competition until Friday.

