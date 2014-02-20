Contract awarded for Pelican Lodge project

Greenfield Logistical Solutions of Louisiana, the company responsible for bringing Pelican Lodge to Lake Charles, has awarded a contract to ESS Support Services Worldwide to provide catering and facility management for the duration of the project.

"We're excited about this project," said ESS North America President, Erin Meehan. "This will be our biggest project in the United States, and we look forward to being here for a very long time."

"We look forward to working with ESS in providing first class services to our guests at Pelican Lodge and in developing a local workforce in support of those services," said Greenfield COO Ian Foster in a press release.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.