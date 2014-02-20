Former assistant DA indicted on charges of sexual battery, malea - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former assistant DA indicted on charges of sexual battery, malfeasance

Posted By Michael Cooper
Connect
Ronnie Rossitto. (KPLC file photo) Ronnie Rossitto. (KPLC file photo)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A former Calcasieu Parish first assistant district attorney has been indicted on charges of sexual battery and malfeasance in office.

Ronnie Rossitto, 63, was indicted on the felony charges by a grand jury on Thursday.

The state Attorney General's office said the charges stem from a January 2013 incident in which Rossitto inappropriately groped a man in his office after offering to help the victim get his driver's license reinstated.

"Rossitto allegedly gave the victim documentation needed for reinstatement and $100 cash for a reinstatement fee," the AG's office said Thursday in a news release. "Upon leaving, the victim alleges Rossitto inappropriately touched him."

A civil lawsuit was filed in December accusing Rossitto of groping a man in his office. The lawsuit can be read HERE or by going to http://bit.ly/MFznOy. Neither the Attorney General's Office nor the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's office have confirmed whether the criminal charges and the lawsuit refer to the same alleged incident.

Bond was set at $25,000 and Rossitto was ordered to turn himself in by 5 p.m. Monday.

Rossitto retired as first assistant DA in 2009 but stayed on part-time as an administrative first assistant until resigning in July 2013. He was with the DA's office for over 30 years.

In an unrelated case, Rossitto pleaded guilty to obscenity and giving alcohol to a person under 21 years of age in September 2013. He entered the plea in Orleans Parish.

Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier said the obscenity charge stemmed from an allegation of improper touching. He said the male victim was 19 or 20 years of age and that the incident happened in New Orleans.

"He was sentenced to, I think, two years, suspended, placed on probation for several years, and I think fined approximately a thousand dollars," DeRosier said.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

