Lake Charles woman charged with identity theft

A Lake Charles woman has been charged with identity theft, following an investigation by Sulphur Police into complaints that a man's bank account had been used to set up a credit card not in his name.

The victim, an elderly man, believed that his bookkeeper had opened the account, since she had access to his personal information.

Following an investigation, Detectives with the Sulphur Police Department learned that the suspect, 41-year-old Wendy M. LeJeune of Lake Charles, had made over $100,000 in withdrawals on the account.

LeJeune was arrested and booked into the Sulphur City Jail. Her bond was set at $25,000 by Judge Kent Savoie.

The investigation remains ongoing.

