Iota man dies following oil field accident

A 19-year-old Iota man has died following an oilfield accident Tuesday afternoon near Evangeline, authorities said.

Acadia Parish Sheriff deputies said Taylor Morvant, who graduated from Iota High in 2013, succumbed to injuries at a Lafayette hospital.

Deputies said Morvant and a co-worker were working on a vacuum truck when a hatch blew open and hit Morvant in the chest and face.

The death was ruled an accident, authorities said.

