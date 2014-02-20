LC Mardi Gras to feature 'Family Friendly Zone'

The Lake Charles City Council approved a resolution at its February 19 meeting designating Lock Park as a "Family Friendly Zone" during Mardi Gras activities this year.

Alcoholic beverages will not be allowed in this area during Mardi Gras activities.

City Administrator John Cardone said, "We encourage the public to visit and enjoy the City parks during the 2014 Mardi Gras, and this resolution helps ensure that Lock Park and the other City parks will continue to provide a family friendly experience during these festivities."

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.