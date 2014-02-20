Sale Road near Lake St. to be temporarily closed

Sale Road east of Lake St. will be temporarily closed to traffic while sewer main and water main improvements are made.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and is scheduled to end on February 25. Detour signs will be posted.



Westbound motorists are encouraged to detour via Ernest St., Claude St. or Creole St. Eastbound motorists are encouraged to detour via Lake St., Claude St. and Creole St.

