Denham Spring man facing child porn charges

A 25-year-old Denham Springs man has been charged with 50 counts of possession and six counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles, authorities said.

Attorney General Buddy Caldwell said Brandon L. Hunt was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by his office's High Technology Crime Unit, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

"Agents executed a search warrant on Hunt's residence, where they found proof of child pornography and other evidence of drug and firearm-related crimes," Caldwell said in a news release. "The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office additionally charged Hunt with the possession marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance."

If convicted as charged, Hunt faces up to 20 years in prison on each count of child pornography.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.