Cameron wildlife refuge accepting applications for alligator hunters

The Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge Complex is seeking experienced Louisiana alligator hunters for the 2014, 2015, and 2016 alligator hunting seasons.

Hunting permits will apply to the Sabine, Lacassine, and Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuges.

To qualify, hunters must be 18 years old or older and Louisiana residents. They must also possess the proper equipment to "hunt numerous alligators safely and efficiently within refuge habitats," according to a news release from the refuge. Applicants born after September 1, 1969 must also have a Hunter Education Certification.

Applicants should submit a 3-inch by 5-inch index card with the following information: their full name, their mailing address, their phone number and email address (if applicable), and a ranked list of which refuge they would prefer to hunt in out of the Cameron Prairie, Lacassine, and Sabine refuges.

Applications will be accepted through April 7 at 3 p.m. Applications can be dropped off at the Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge office, located at 1428 Hwy 27 in Bell City.

A public drawing from the pool of applicants will be held April 10 at 9 a.m. to determine who will be allowed to hunt alligators on the refuge.

For more information, contact the Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge office at 337-598-2216.

