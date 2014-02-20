Wanted: gator hunters - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Wanted: gator hunters

(Source: Norbert Nagel/WikiCommons) (Source: Norbert Nagel/WikiCommons)
(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

Hello everyone,

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're covering today on KPLC 7 News.  

First off, I have a reminder for our viewers. Due to NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games, we have a change in schedule. We will share news and complete live weather information online and on our mobile app starting at our regular time of noon. Here's a link for that live stream: http://www.kplctv.com/story/23456088/kplc-7-news-streams-newscasts-weather-and-breaking-news.

If you travel around Sale Road just east of Lake Street in Lake Charles, get ready for a bit of an inconvenience for the next couple of days. Some major sewer and water main improvements are set to begin on Friday and we'll explain what that will mean for area travel. You can also learn more HERE.

A former NBA player pays a visit to a local high school this morning. His goal is to inspire the students.

And do you have what it takes to be an alligator hunter? If so, some folks could use your expertise. We'll tell you about it at noon and you can read more HERE.

Ben says we'll get into the upper 70's to near 80 degrees today, as we gear up for an approaching cold front. By this afternoon we should see some scattered showers, with some stronger storms in the mix. How long will the rain last, and what about our weekend forecast? Check out Ben's live, local forecast during our live online broadcast at noon for the answers.

During this time when we're displaced by the Winter Olympics and Days of Our Lives, we will continue to bring you the latest news of the day in a couple of different ways. We hope you join us both on-air during the Midday Show and online HERE

Have a great day everyone!

