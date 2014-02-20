McNeese co-hosts financial aid awareness day

College students need to get their federal tax returns filed soon in order to be able to apply for financial aid for the fall semester.

McNeese State hosted a financial aid awareness day Wednesday in the Old Ranch to remind students that it's time to reapply for financial aid for 2014-2015.

Financial aid personnel were on hand to distribute applications, answer questions and provide information to students about upcoming deadlines and types of financial aid.

"We encourage everyone to do it as soon as possible because some of the funding is limited," said McNeese Financial Aid Director Taina Savoit. "We always have grant assistance and student loan assistance, but we have some other programs that are limited funding."

Savoit said approximately 79 percent of McNeese students received some form of financial aid in 2013-2014.

"February is the key time to begin the application process in order to be considered for all aid programs offered at state and federal levels," Savoit said.

Students were also treated to free food and drinks, carnival-style games and prizes at the event, which was co-sponsored by the McNeese Financial Aid Office, Student Government Association, Student Union Board, Leadership Programming office and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Savoit said students applying for financial aid should use www.fasfa.gov, not www.fasfa.com, to avoid fees.

Students who missed Wednesday's event at McNeese can stop by the financial aid office for help, Savoit said.