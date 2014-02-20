McNeese Softball Defeats Stephen F. Austin In Home Opener

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse:

LAKE CHARLES-- Freshman Rachel Smith's first collegiate win was a one-hit, 8-0 six inning run-rule shutout over Stephen F. Austin in the second game of a non-conference doubleheader Wednesday. McNeese won the first game 9-5 to improve to 7-5 overall.

The Cowgirls picked up a combined 23 hits on the day with 10 coming in the first game and 13 in the second.

Junior Ashley Modzelewski led the Cowgirls at the plate in the opening game by going 3-for-4 including a three RBI home run in the first inning to give the Cowgirls a 4-0 lead. Lauren Langner was 2-for-2 with her hits coming as a double in the second inning and a triple in the fourth. Designated player Tori Yanitor picked up the only other extra base hit for the Cowgirls with a double in the third.

Stephen F. Austin scored a single run in the third and McNeese extended their lead to 7-1 in the bottom of the inning with three more runs. The Cowgirls added single runs in the fourth and sixth while SFA scored four in the sixth.

Sophomore Emily Vincent improved to 1-1 on the year with the win. Vincent gave up nine hits in six innings and gave up two walks while striking out two. Jamie Allred pitched the final inning in relief of Vincent and recorded one strikeout.

In the nightcap, Alanna DiVittorio and Langner both ended the game by going 3-for-4 while Vincent and Katie Roux went 2-for-3 at the plate. DiVittorio and Kim Kennedy both had two RBI.

Of the Cowgirls' 13 hits in the game, six were extra base hits with a solo home run coming from DiVittorio in the fifth, a triple by Vincent in the sixth that scored pinch hitter Tori Yanitor that gave the Cowgirls the run-rule win. Langner, Vincent, Roux and Kennedy all had doubles in the game. Roux had the only stolen base of the game, that coming in the third inning.

McNeese took a 2-0 lead in the first then scored three runs in the fifth and sixth inning for the win.

Smith gave herself a birthday gift tonight with her first collegiate win, as she went the distance, giving up her only hit of the game in the second inning on a two out single to Lindsay Campbell. Smith ended the game with five strikeouts and only three walks.

McNeese will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama this weekend for its third consecutive tournament in as many weeks. The Cowgirls will face Central Florida and Virginia Tech Friday and Saturday and Alabama on Sunday.