McNeese Baseball Drops Louisiana College, 11-2, To Improve to 4-1

By McNeese Sports Information Assistant Hunter Bower

LAKE CHARLES – The McNeese baseball team collected 12 hits, two doubles, a triple and nine RBI from seven different Cowboy batters Wednesday night to score an impressive 11-2 victory over Louisiana College and improve to 4-2 on the season.

Four different McNeese hitters recorded two or more hits on the night, while three other Cowboys posted two or more RBI including three from senior outfielder Jackson Gooch and two from James Cantu who entered the game as a pinch hitter.

"The biggest thing about today was bouncing back from a game we didn't play well the night before and coming out and execute tonight and I thought we did that well," said McNeese head coach Justin Hill. "It was a challenge in some ways because going through 10 pitchers is difficult offensively but our hitters stayed with it and took advantage of opportunities tonight."

Junior transfer Lance Sefcik (1-0) notched his first career win after tossing five innings giving just one run on six hits and two strikeouts.

"I though Lance did a really good job of keeping us in the ballgame tonight," said Hill. "He competed well and wen five innings in his first appearance for us. We also had a nice outing from our bullpen as well. I'm pleased how well we competed tonight."

The Cowboys got out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first two innings, scoring the first run of the game off an error in left field and following up with two runs in the second off of a Jackson Gooch single to the left field wall.

Gooch went 3-for-5 on the night along with driving in three runs and scoring a run of his own.

The Wildcats cut the lead to a two-run score in the top half of the fifth with a right fielder Darien Bartie single in the infield allowing third baseman Taylor Beavers to score.

McNeese added three more runs to its lead in the next two innings as designated hitter Chayse Marion found home plate on a wild pitch while Matt Williams, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks, singled and drove home Connor Lloyd to score.

Louisiana College attempted chop at the lead again in the seventh but could only get one run to cross the plate while the Cowboys answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

The Cowboys erupted for three hits and four runs to put away the game, with the big blow coming off of a Cantu 2-RBI triple to add to the Cowboys total on the night. The triple is the first by any McNeese player on the season.

Second baseman Andrew Guillotte joined Lloyd and Williams with two hits on the night as the junior outfielder also drove in a run and drew a walk.

McNeese will wrap up its eight game homestand over the weekend as UT Arlington makes its way to Lake Charles for a weekend series with the Cowboys beginning Friday at 6 p.m.